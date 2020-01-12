Marilyn Rose Smith

April 26, 1929 - December 24, 2019

CALEDONIA - Marilyn Rose "Pat" Smith, 90, passed away on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at Ascension-All Saints Hospital.

She was born in Racine, WI on April 26, 1929, daughter of the late John and Mary (nee: Niklas) Prochniak. Pat was united in marriage to William A. Smith on July 2, 1960 at St. John Nepomuk Church.

Pat is survived is by her daughter, Vickie Parsley-Smith, granddaughter, Christine Parsley, great granddaughter, Brook, special niece, Barbara Vollmer and special nephew, Bill Prochniak. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Bill on August 2, 2015 and all of her 12 siblings.

Pat's family would like to extend a very special heartfelt thank you to her three special caregivers and dear friends; Courtney Bequeaith, Amy Kierstyn and Richard Gerber.

In keeping with Pat's wishes, private services have been held.

Online condolences to www.sturinofuneralhome.com

STURINO FUNERAL HOME

3014 Northwestern Ave.

262-632-4479