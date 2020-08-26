Marilyn Therese (nee Hain) Powell

April 13, 1933 -August 23, 2020

RACINE - Marilyn Therese Powell, 87, died to be home with the Lord, Jesus at Ascension – All Saints Hospital on August 23, 2020.

Marilyn was born in Racine to Lawrence and Myrtle (nee Toutant) on April 13, 1933. She was united in marriage on February 16, 1952 to Raymond H. Powell in Racine at the former Holy Name Catholic Church.

Marilyn was a member of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church. She was employed by Kortendick Hardware, Spring Dental, and retired from Magna Plate. Marilyn enjoyed playing cards and games. She also appreciated taking slow country rides with her husband. Most of all, she relished spending time with her family.

Marilyn is survived by her husband of 68 years, Raymond; children: Therese (Matt) Herman, Peggy Powell, Steven Powell, Donald (Maureen) Powell, Raymond H. Powell II, and Ann (Tim) Small; grandchildren: Nicole (Mike) Wamboldt, Gary Powell, Dan (Tina) Powell, Stephanie (Nick) Chausse, Angela Smith, Nicholas Powell, Jackie Powell, Doug Powell, Alex (Christina) McLane, Jessica (Jason) Mazurkiewicz, and Rebecca Small; twelve great grandchildren; two brothers-in-law and one sister-in-law: Joseph (Jeanette) Powell and Dale Gildemeister; other relatives and friends.

Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters and one brother-in-law: Margaret (Bob) Bennett and Phyllis Hain; sister-in-law, Rosemary Gildemeister; daughter-in-law, Melissa Powell; and other relation.

A celebration of Marilyn's life will start with a visitation at the Wilson Funeral Home on Friday evening, August 28, 2020 from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM. A private Funeral Mass will be held at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church. In Lieu of flowers, donations to St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church or to one's favorite charity has been suggested. Please visit our website, www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com to share online condolences.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, only 50 people will be allowed to enter the funeral home at a time. Guests may be required to wait outside until others leave the funeral home. Anyone planning on attending Marilyn's celebration of life will also be required to wear a face covering/mask upon entering the funeral home and church along with following social distancing guidelines.

