Marilynn G. Rueter

October 23, 1937 - October 12, 2019

Marilynn G. Rueter age 81, of Burlington, WI died on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Arbor View. She was born in Chicago, IL on October 23, 1937 to Harold H. and Agnes M. (nee Traub) Krien. She attended Kansasville Graded School and St. Mary's High School in Burlington, WI. On January 11, 1958 she married James A. Rueter, at St. Mary's Church in Kansasville, WI. She was employed for the City of Burlington at the Wastewater Treatment Plant as a lab tech retiring in 1995 and then moved to northern Wisconsin, returning to Burlington in 2017.

She is survived by her husband James A. Sr. of 61 years, daughter Julie M. (Timothy) Dexter, sons James A. Jr, (Debra), Steven J. (Lisa) and Daniel E. (Amy), grandchildren Amy (Vince) Devall, Keith (Sara) Dexter, Jeffrey (Marci) Rueter, Jennifer (Karl) Schenning, Kristen (Josh) Hegemann, Katie Rueter (Justin VanBeckum), Kellen (Kaitlin) Rueter, Danielle (Bob) Schmidt, Nolan and Alison Rueter, Abbie (Ross) Wehner, Kasey (Mack) Jordan, great-grandchildren Remi and Hailey Dexter, Skylar and Teagan Devall, Landon and Nora Rueter, Cameron Hegemann, Bryce and Claire Wehner, Ella, Maggie and Hallie Jordan. She is further survived by a sister Patricia Kranz (brother-in-law Gene Hafermann) a brother Paul Krien, sister-in-law Joan Bercher, many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Marilynn was preceded in death by her father Harold Krien, Mother Agnes "Dolly" Krien Reesman and step-father Albert Reesman, brothers Robert E. and Thomas A. Krien Sr., father and mother-in-law Andrew and Margaret Rueter, sister-in-law and brother-in-law Jean (Rueter) and Ollie Winkler, brother-in-law, John M. Rueter.

The family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you for the wonderful care given by Arbor View Communities and Allay Home and Hospice.

A Memorial Service for Marilynn will be held on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 7:00 pm at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home. Relatives and friends may visit with the family on Thursday at the funeral home from 4 pm until 6:45 pm. Per her wishes, private burial of her ashes will be held at Wilderness Rest Cemetery, Lake Tomahawk, Wisconsin.

