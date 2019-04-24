Marion J. Olson

January 13, 1939 – April 21, 2019

RACINE – Marion Julie (nee: Kjell) Olson, age 80, joined her Lord in Heaven on Easter Sunday, April 21, 2019.

Marion was born in Racine on January 13, 1939 to the late Carl and Esther (nee: Setnosky) Kjell. She was a 1957 graduate of Washington Park High School. Marion met her husband, Lloyd Ellsworth Olson, in her church's youth group. They were married on August 6, 1960.

Marion and Lloyd spent their life together passionately living for the Lord Jesus Christ in multiple ways including: dedicated service to their church, compassionate outreach to the local community, and global mission trips. They were members of Racine Assembly of God church for nearly 40 years. With her love for all children, Marion devoted herself to teaching in a class room that Lloyd built in their basement, affectionately known as "Grandma's School". With love and hugs, Marion taught hundreds of little ones how to read and write - including scripture lessons with a Bible verse for each letter of the alphabet. Years later, the classroom was transformed into her Grandchildren's play school. Those were the best years of her life. She also enjoyed sewing (alterations, costumes & puppets), cooking and baking.

Marion was a tireless, nurturing and loving mother & grandmother and an amazing woman of God. She will be deeply missed.

Surviving are her three children, Raymond (Beth) Olson, Steven (Leah) Olson, and Susan (Trace) Chiodo, as well as nine grandchildren, Adam, Sarah (Jared), Debi (Kyle), Phillip, Luke, Rebecca, Julia, Olivia and Sophia and three great-grandchildren, Violet, Calvin and Oliver. She is also survived by sisters, Esther Kuklinski and Shirley Woten; brother-in-law, Roger Olson; sister-in-law, Joy Johnson; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to her parents, Marion was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Lloyd, who passed away on August 19, 2016.

Funeral services will be held at Racine Assembly of God, 1325 Airline Road, on Friday, April 26, 2019 at 4:00 pm with Pastor Ed Walker officiating. Visitation will be at the church on Friday from 3:00 – 4:00 pm. Private interment will take place in West Lawn Memorial Park.

A special note of thanks to Shorelight Memory Care at Siena and Allay Hospice for the compassionate care and support given in Marion's time of need. May God bless all of you!

