Marion J. Olson
January 13, 1939 – April 21, 2019
RACINE – Marion Julie (nee: Kjell) Olson, age 80, joined her Lord in Heaven on Easter Sunday, April 21, 2019.
Funeral services will be held at Racine Assembly of God, 1325 Airline Road, on Friday, April 26, 2019 at 4:00 pm with Pastor Ed Walker officiating. Visitation will be at the church on Friday from 3:00 – 4:00 pm. Private interment will take place in West Lawn Memorial Park.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY
4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD
262-552-9000
www.draeger-langendorf.com