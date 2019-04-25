Marion J. Olson (1939 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marion J. Olson.
Service Information
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI
53403
(262)-552-9000
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Racine Assembly of God
1325 Airline Road
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
4:00 PM
Racine Assembly of God
1325 Airline Road
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Marion J. Olson

January 13, 1939 – April 21, 2019

RACINE – Marion Julie (nee: Kjell) Olson, age 80, joined her Lord in Heaven on Easter Sunday, April 21, 2019.

Funeral services will be held at Racine Assembly of God, 1325 Airline Road, on Friday, April 26, 2019 at 4:00 pm with Pastor Ed Walker officiating. Visitation will be at the church on Friday from 3:00 – 4:00 pm. Private interment will take place in West Lawn Memorial Park.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com
Published in Racine Journal Times on Apr. 25, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.