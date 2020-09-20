Marjorie A. Pederson

November 26, 1934 - September 15, 2020

RACINE – Marjorie A. Pederson, 85, passed away at home on Tuesday, September 15, 2020.

Marge was born in the Town of Raymond on November 26, 1934 to the late Leo and Esther (nee, Krueger) Jorgensen. She attended Union Grove High School graduating in 1952. While in high school she worked for Kroger Groceries where she met the love of her life, Lawrence Pederson. They were married in 1952, celebrating 68 years of marriage last July. Marge and Larry also worked together at A & P. Marge had her two sons then went back to work for Kohl's food store. For most of her 30 year Kohl's career she was head cashier on Spring St and HWY 31. Marge and Larry traveled extensively, visiting every state except for Vermont. They also traveled overseas for five vacations. Marge volunteered her time at St. Michaels Episcopal Church, the Hospitality Center and St. Mary's Hospital.

Survivors include her husband, Lawrence Pederson; son, Dan (Connie) Pederson; daughter-in-law, Cheryl Pederson; granddaughter, Samantha Pederson; step grandchildren, Steven (Pamela) Ludwig, Jeff (Mary) Ludwig and Scott (Angie) Ludwig; step great granddaughters, Madeline, Eleanor and Sophia Ludwig; and her brothers, Les (Mary Lou) Jorgensen and Ron (Cheryl) Jorgensen, sister-in-laws Judi Adrian and Cheri (Dave) Trussell. Marge is also survived by many great friends especially the "Kohls" girls and many loving nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her son, Richard Pederson; brother, Bob Jorgensen; and sister, Rose Christensen.

A memorial service for Marge will be held at the Purath-Strand Funeral Home on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 12 noon. Relatives and friends are invited to meet with the family at the funeral home on Saturday morning from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 12 noon. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to St. Michael's Episcopal Church.

