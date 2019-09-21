Marjorie Ann Wheeler

RACINE - Marjorie Ann Wheeler, 78, passed away on Tuesday, September 17, 2019.

A celebration of Marjorie's life will be held at the Wilson Funeral Home on Monday, September 23, 2019, at 6 pm with Pastor Steve Jennings officiating. Family and friends are invited for a time of visitation at the funeral home on Monday from 4 pm until the time of service. Marjorie will be laid to rest at West Lawn Memorial Park. Memorials may be directed to Trinity Lutheran Church (2065 Geneva St, Racine, WI 53402) and/or the Humane Society (2706 Chicory Rd, Racine, WI 53403). Online condolences may be shared at www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.

Please see full obituary notice in Sunday's newspaper.

Wilson Funeral Home

1212 Lathrop Avenue

262-634-3361