Marjorie Ann Wheeler
December 20, 1940 - September 17, 2019
RACINE - Marjorie Ann Wheeler, 78, passed away on Tuesday, September 17, 2019.
A celebration of Marjorie's life will be held at the Wilson Funeral Home on Monday, September 23, 2019, at 6 pm with Pastor Steve Jennings officiating. Family and friends are invited for a time of visitation at the funeral home on Monday from 4 pm until the time of service. Marjorie will be laid to rest at West Lawn Memorial Park. Memorials may be directed to Trinity Lutheran Church (2065 Geneva St, Racine, WI 53402) and/or the Humane Society (2706 Chicory Rd, Racine, WI 53403). Online condolences may be shared at www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.
Wilson Funeral Home
1212 Lathrop Ave
Racine, WI 53405
262-634-3361