Marjorie Jensen

October 4, 1930 - November 20, 2019

RACINE - Marjorie (nee: Lambert) Jensen, 89, passed away on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at her residence.

She was born in Racine on October 4, 1930, the daughter of the late Albert and Rachel (nee: Peterson) Lambert. On May 15, 1954, Marjorie was united in marriage to Howard Jensen. She worked part time at Stretch n' Sew as a sales associate.

Marjorie was a longtime member of Emmaus Lutheran Church.

Surviving are her sons, Kyle Jensen of Racine, and Eric (Lori) Jensen of Raymond; granddaughters, Myla and Eden Jensen, nephew, Mark (Karen) Lambert. She is further survived by other relatives and friends.

Marjorie was preceded in death by her husband, Howard on November 3, 2010 and brother, Don Lambert.

Funeral services for Marjorie will be held at Sturino Funeral Home on Monday, November 25, 2019 at 11 a.m. There will be a visitation at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until time of service. She will be laid to rest at West Lawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Emmaus Lutheran Church or HOPE Safe House have been suggested.

Online condolences may be expressed at sturinofuneralhome.com

Sturino Funeral Home

3014 Northwestern Ave.

Racine, WI 53404

262-632-4479