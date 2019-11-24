Marjorie Jensen

October 4, 1930 - November 20, 2019

RACINE - Marjorie (nee: Lambert) Jensen, 89, passed away on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at her residence.

Funeral services for Marjorie will be held at Sturino Funeral Home on Monday, November 25, 2019 at 11 a.m. There will be a visitation at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until time of service. She will be laid to rest at West Lawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Emmaus Lutheran Church or HOPE Safe House have been suggested.

Online condolences may be expressed at sturinofuneralhome.com

Sturino Funeral Home

3014 Northwestern Ave.

Racine, WI 53404

262-632-4479