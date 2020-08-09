1/1
Marjorie Louise (Martin) Demuth
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marjorie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Marjorie Louise (nee Martin) Demuth

1937 - 2020

Marjorie Louise (nee Martin) Demuth passed away peacefully Thursday, August 6, 2020, at Timber Oaks Assisted Living in Union Grove. She was born May 10, 1937, in Milwaukee, to William W. and Hilda (nee Ehlke) Martin. She attended Union Grove Graded School and graduated from Racine Lutheran High School. Marge attended Valparaiso University and the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where she earned a Bachelor of Science in home economics education. On June 20, 1959, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Union Grove, she was united in marriage to Robert J. "Bob" Demuth.

Marge and Bob raised six children and entertained their many grandchildren at Bo-Mar Farm, their home in Yorkville Township, where Marge delighted in showing hospitality. She considered herself a family manager and a "professional volunteer." Her extensive community involvement included many years as a Yorkville 4-H leader, county fair judge, substitute teacher, election worker, and candidates' forum moderator. A lifelong member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Marge was also active in the Racine Lutheran High Ladies' Guild. She served on the board of the Racine County Farm Bureau and worked for the Wisconsin Beef Council, Racine County Dairy Promotion, and the Wool Growers' Association. Marge was a past treasurer of Park Square Condominium Association and a member of the Valparaiso University Guild, the Graham Public Library Board, St. Paul's Quilters, and History Seekers of the Union Grove Area.

Survivors include her children, Hilda Demuth-Lutze (Mark Lutze) of Valparaiso, Ind., Robert (Becky) Demuth of Franksville, Emily (Rev. Franklin) Ishida of Elmhurst, Ill., Colleen "Sam" (Charles) Meinke of Burlington, William (Ella) Demuth of Gray Court, S.C., and Gretchen (Jeff) Hansen of Yorkville; her grandchildren Katrina Lutze, Elena Lutze, Matthew Lutze, Amber (Andrew) Schalk, Timothy (Tierney) Demuth, Ty (Amy) Demuth, David (Kathryn Lawson) Ishida, Hans-Martin Ishida, Louisa Ishida, William (Holly) Meinke, Marissa (Conner) Olsen, Elizabeth (Bret) Bogner, Michael Meinke, Jacob Demuth, Robert Demuth, John Hansen, Grace Hansen, Henry Hansen, and Thomas Hansen; and her great-grandchildren Aurora Meinke, Carter Schalk, and Brynnlee Bogner.

She is further survived by her brother William E. Martin of Union Grove and sister Marlene (Thomas) Beattie of Manitowoc; sisters-in-law Jeannette Bullis of Union Grove, Joan Rademaker of Amery, and Patricia (Gerald) Olejnichak of Medford; brother-in-law Thomas (Alice) Demuth of Gilman; and by nieces, nephews, and other relatives. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, by sister-in-law Colleen (nee West) Martin, brothers-in-law John "Jack" Demuth, Neal Rademaker, and Chuck Bullis, and grandson Joseph Lutze.

Relatives and friends may meet with the family Sunday, August 9, from 3:00 to 6:00 pm at Polnasek Daniels Funeral Home, 908 11th Avenue, Union Grove. Social distancing will be maintained, and masks are required. At 6:00 pm at the funeral home, members of St. Paul's Lutheran Church are invited to join the family for a prayer service with Pastor David Ramirez. A private funeral will be held on Monday, August 10, with Rev. Lynn Seep officiating, and burial will follow at Union Grove Cemetery.

The Demuth family is grateful for the loving care that Marge received from the staff at Timber Oaks. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Racine Lutheran High School, the Graham Public Library, or a charity of choice.

Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory

908 – 11th Ave.

Union Grove, WI 53182

262-878-2011

www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal Times on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home
908-11th Avenue
Union Grove, WI 53182
(262) 878-2011
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved