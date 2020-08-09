Marjorie Louise (nee Martin) Demuth

1937 - 2020

Marjorie Louise (nee Martin) Demuth passed away peacefully Thursday, August 6, 2020, at Timber Oaks Assisted Living in Union Grove. She was born May 10, 1937, in Milwaukee, to William W. and Hilda (nee Ehlke) Martin. She attended Union Grove Graded School and graduated from Racine Lutheran High School. Marge attended Valparaiso University and the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where she earned a Bachelor of Science in home economics education. On June 20, 1959, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Union Grove, she was united in marriage to Robert J. "Bob" Demuth.

Marge and Bob raised six children and entertained their many grandchildren at Bo-Mar Farm, their home in Yorkville Township, where Marge delighted in showing hospitality. She considered herself a family manager and a "professional volunteer." Her extensive community involvement included many years as a Yorkville 4-H leader, county fair judge, substitute teacher, election worker, and candidates' forum moderator. A lifelong member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Marge was also active in the Racine Lutheran High Ladies' Guild. She served on the board of the Racine County Farm Bureau and worked for the Wisconsin Beef Council, Racine County Dairy Promotion, and the Wool Growers' Association. Marge was a past treasurer of Park Square Condominium Association and a member of the Valparaiso University Guild, the Graham Public Library Board, St. Paul's Quilters, and History Seekers of the Union Grove Area.

Survivors include her children, Hilda Demuth-Lutze (Mark Lutze) of Valparaiso, Ind., Robert (Becky) Demuth of Franksville, Emily (Rev. Franklin) Ishida of Elmhurst, Ill., Colleen "Sam" (Charles) Meinke of Burlington, William (Ella) Demuth of Gray Court, S.C., and Gretchen (Jeff) Hansen of Yorkville; her grandchildren Katrina Lutze, Elena Lutze, Matthew Lutze, Amber (Andrew) Schalk, Timothy (Tierney) Demuth, Ty (Amy) Demuth, David (Kathryn Lawson) Ishida, Hans-Martin Ishida, Louisa Ishida, William (Holly) Meinke, Marissa (Conner) Olsen, Elizabeth (Bret) Bogner, Michael Meinke, Jacob Demuth, Robert Demuth, John Hansen, Grace Hansen, Henry Hansen, and Thomas Hansen; and her great-grandchildren Aurora Meinke, Carter Schalk, and Brynnlee Bogner.

She is further survived by her brother William E. Martin of Union Grove and sister Marlene (Thomas) Beattie of Manitowoc; sisters-in-law Jeannette Bullis of Union Grove, Joan Rademaker of Amery, and Patricia (Gerald) Olejnichak of Medford; brother-in-law Thomas (Alice) Demuth of Gilman; and by nieces, nephews, and other relatives. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, by sister-in-law Colleen (nee West) Martin, brothers-in-law John "Jack" Demuth, Neal Rademaker, and Chuck Bullis, and grandson Joseph Lutze.

Relatives and friends may meet with the family Sunday, August 9, from 3:00 to 6:00 pm at Polnasek Daniels Funeral Home, 908 11th Avenue, Union Grove. Social distancing will be maintained, and masks are required. At 6:00 pm at the funeral home, members of St. Paul's Lutheran Church are invited to join the family for a prayer service with Pastor David Ramirez. A private funeral will be held on Monday, August 10, with Rev. Lynn Seep officiating, and burial will follow at Union Grove Cemetery.

The Demuth family is grateful for the loving care that Marge received from the staff at Timber Oaks. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Racine Lutheran High School, the Graham Public Library, or a charity of choice.

