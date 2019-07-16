Marjorie M. Zielke

May 20, 1930 - July 12, 2019

RACINE - The world has lost a sweet woman and God has gained an amazing angel. With her family at her side Marjorie May Zielke, age 89, passed away Friday, July 12, 2019 at Ascension All Saints Hospital. Marjorie is joining her beloved husband of 55 years, Lyle, in Heaven. She was born May 20, 1930, in Menomonee, MI, daughter of the late Ralph and Edna (Nee: Sword) Shively.

Marjorie graduated from Goodman High School in Goodman, WI and went on to earn a degree in nursing from Ancker Hospital in St. Paul, MN. On September 29, 1951, in Goodman, WI, she married her high school sweetheart Lyle E. Zielke and they moved to Racine in 1952. Marjorie was employed as a registered nurse for many years retiring in 1996 from Lincoln Lutheran Home. She was a member of Emaus Lutheran Church and RING (Retired Inactive Nurses Group).

Marjorie thoroughly enjoyed the Shively Family Reunions, watching the Packers, Badgers and Brewers, sewing and traveling. Most of all she treasured time spent with her family especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Marjorie's love of chocolate, including double fudge chocolate ice cream, her famous brownies, and Neiman-Marcus Cookies is well known. She will be dearly missed.

Marjorie is survived by her daughters, Laura (Jerry) Wamboldt, Missy (Mark) Porcaro, Amy Zielke. She was blessed with grandchildren, Adam (Amy) Wamboldt, Melissa (David) Rueber, Bret (Manda) Thomas, Carly Nelson (Jack), Dylan Scoon, Marcus Porcaro (Fiancée Amanda), Matthew Porcaro (Emily), Mario Porcaro (Rachel), Amanda Staudinger (Drew). Marjorie was further blessed with great grandchildren, Elle and Elise Rueber, Ashton and Aiden Wamboldt, Shaun Nelson, Barret Thomas, Brady and Beau Stovall, Mariana Porcaro and another great grandson arriving soon. Also surviving, in-laws, Jacqueline Shively; Jacquelyn Shively, Margaret Zielke; nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends Helen Ferguson and Nancy Rooney.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Lyle, June 30, 2006; daughter Martha Zielke, 2002, and siblings, June (Jerry) Clifford, Nancy (Frank) Haas, Neil Shively, and Ron Shively. Grandma and Grandpa Shively now have all their family together again.

Friends and family will gather at the funeral home, Friday, July 19, 2019, visitation 10 - 11 A.M. followed by a memorial service at 11:00 A.M. with Reverend Marcy Wieties officiating. Entombment will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Emaus ELCA or the Health Care Network have been suggested.

The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff at Ascension All Saints Hospital. Also, a special thank you to the staff at Primrose Assisted Living.

