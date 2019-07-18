Marjorie M. Zielke (1930 - 2019)
Service Information
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
803 Main Street
Racine, WI
53403
(262)-634-7888
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Memorial service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Obituary
Marjorie M. Zielke

May 20, 1930 - July 12, 2019

RACINE - The world has lost a sweet woman and God has gained an amazing angel.

Friends and family will gather at the funeral home, Friday, July 19, 2019, visitation 10 - 11 A.M. followed by a memorial service at 11:00 A.M. with Reverend Marcy Wieties officiating. Entombment will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Emaus ELCA, the or the Health Care Network have been suggested.

Published in Racine Journal Times on July 18, 2019
