Marjorie Smith (1926 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "I / we love you grandma. Thank you for the many years of..."
    - Brian Breski
Service Information
Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations - Stephen P. Casey, Owner
3016 75th Street
Kenosha, WI
53142
(262)-653-0667
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
First Christian Church
13022-Wilmot Road
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
11:30 AM
First Christian Church
13022-Wilmot Road
Obituary
Send Flowers

Marjorie Smith

Marjorie D. Baker Smith, 92, died on Friday, October 18, 2019 at Brookside Care Center, 3506 Funeral services will be held on Saturday October 26, 2019 at 11:30a.m. at First Christian Church. (13022-Wilmot Road) Visitation will be on Saturday at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of services.

Memorials may be made to the newly established Enned R. Baker Scholarship Fund, at Stone-Campbell In141117, Cincinnati, OH 45251.

Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations

Stephen P. Casey, Owner/Funeral Director

3016-75th Street (262) 653-0667

www.CaseyFamilyOptions.com
Published in Racine Journal Times on Oct. 25, 2019
bullet Salvation Army bullet Smith
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.