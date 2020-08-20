Marjorie Speckhard

February 14, 1927 - August 16, 2020

Marjorie Speckhard, 93, of Racine, WI, formerly of Cottage Grove, MN, Valparaiso, IN, Wisconsin Rapids, WI, and Chesterton, IN, died August 16th, 2020.

She was born Marjorie Ruth Hausrath in Cleveland OH on February 14th, 1927. She attended Valparaiso University where she received a degree in education. She married Karl Harold Speckhard (previous Superintendent of Duneland Schools) on August 30, 1947 in Ohio. Together they raised six children.

She was employed over the years as a bookkeeper, substitute teacher, and shop owner, but she is best remembered as a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, sister-in-law, and aunt. She made life-long connections wherever she lived and will be fondly remembered by innumerable friends. She was an ardent Republican, Packers fan, bridge player, and hostess. She dedicated countless hours to volunteering at the churches she attended wherever she lived, and she served as an example of steadfast and prayerful devotion to Christ. Following Karl's retirement from Duneland Schools, they moved to a lake house in Wisconsin Rapids, WI, with winters spent in St. Augustine, FL. After 12 years, they returned to Valparaiso, IN, and later moved to the Minneapolis area. Marjorie moved to Racine, WI in 2016 to be near her daughter.

She is survived by her sister, Shirley Schumacher of Marietta, GA, as well as her husband's siblings, Jerry (Jo) of Valparaiso, IN, Mark (Myrna) of Phoenix, AZ, and John (Gloria) of Houston, TX, Marian Malotky of Los Angeles, CA and Judy Huener of Valparaiso, IN; two sons, David (Sharon) of Hazel Green, WI and Tom (Marci) of Cottage Grove, MN; and daughters, Judith (George) Shibata of Aurora, OH, Susan (Kevin) Campbell of Mishawaka, IN, Sandra (Scott) Gage of Racine, WI, and Kathleen (Ray) Miklius of Cincinnati, OH; 29 grandchildren and their spouses; and 37 great-grandchildren to date. She was preceded in death by her husband, Karl; her parents, Arthur, and Alma Hausrath; her brother, Donald, sister-in-law, June, and brother in-law, Paul Schumacher.

A memorial service will be held August 22, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, 2065 Geneva St. Racine WI, with visitation starting at 12:00 p.m. and a reception immediately following at the home of her daughter, Sandra Gage, 3333 Michigan Blvd, Racine, WI. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Lutheran World Relief.