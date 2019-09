Mark A. Boedecker

June 30, 1960 – August 31, 2019

MOUNT PLEASANT – Mark Anthony Boedecker, age 59; beloved son of Rita (nee: Steiner) Boedecker & the late James Boedecker; brother of Charles (Debra) Boedecker; father of Joseph (Emmie) Boedecker & Sommer Lee (Zach) Vasey; and grandfather of Luke & Lucia Boedecker; passed away at Froedtert Hospital on Saturday, August 31, 2019.

A memorial service celebrating Mark's life will be held in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Monday, September 9, 2019 at 7:00 pm with Rev. Mark R. Jones officiating. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Monday from 4:00 – 7:00 pm.

