Mark A. Stuhr

1956 - 2020

Mark Anthony Stuhr, age 64, of Racine, passed away unexpectedly at home on Monday, September 21, 2020. He was born January 5, 1956, the son of Carl A. and Elaine G. (Nee: Pfeiffer) Stuhr.

Mark was employed by St. Joseph Church, Racine Metal Fab, and St. Matthew Church in Oak Creek as building and grounds maintenance. Mark had 15 plus years experience equipped with expert knowledge of cleaning equipment, products and techniques. He loved animals both wild and tamed. On occasion he brought them home for pets like a large snake, a small owl that couldn't fly, a racoon that didn't stay locked in a cage and different dogs some of which he kept. In his younger years he also liked hunting and fishing. Mark was a beloved son, brother, uncle, and friend who will be dearly missed.

He is survived by his mother, Elaine Stuhr; brothers, Carl A. Stuhr and Craig Stuhr of Racine; sisters, Carol Johnson of Racine, Theresa (Richard) Heusdens of Burlington, WI; nieces and nephews, Scott Stuhr, Jeremy Johnson (Autumn Avila), Angela Johnson (Al Ophoven), Jodi (John) Payne, Dennis (Nerissa) Heusdens, Richard (Michelle) Heusdens, Jeffery (Ashley) Heusdens, Carrie Heusdens, Michael Heusdens, Molly Stuhr, Brandon Modrow; special childhood friends, Perry Thornton, Mike and Sharon Stefka; other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Carl A. Stuhr; sister, Jacqueline Marie Stuhr, infant niece Sarah Johnson, brother-in-law, Dean Johnson, and nephew, Carl A. Stuhr Jr.

Private services will be held.

