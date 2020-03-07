Mark D. Murphy

May 15, 1959 – March 3, 2020

RACINE – Mark David Murphy, age 60, passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Ascension All Saints Hospital due to long term complications associated with Type I Diabetes.

Mark was born in Elkhorn, WI on May 15, 1959 to the late Leonard and Delores (nee: Bohn) Murphy. A graduate of Delavan-Darien High School, he was a talented CNC Machinist, retiring from Bombardier in 2011 when his health forced him to resign.

A man of great faith, Mark was a faithful and proud member of Community Christian Church, where he was active as a Deacon, Bible Study and was a Wednesday Night Prayer Advocate…just to name a few. He also served as treasurer of the Harvest Outreach Food Pantry and was a Ridgewood Care Center volunteer. Kind, compassionate & always considerate of others, Mark truly lived his religion and was passionate about spreading the love of Jesus.

Never letting his failing health get the best of him, Mark participated in our community Lighthouse Run…always getting cheers from participants & spectators as he crossed the finish line with his artificial prosthetic leg. When he wasn't reading the Bible, religious book or at church, Mark was a sports enthusiast who cheered on our Wisconsin teams, especially the Packers. He also enjoyed a good game of Dominoes or Cribbage.

Surviving are his brother, Michael (Lindy Ann Kloiber) Murphy; sister, Brenda (Melvin Maicke) Murphy; longtime girlfriend, Peggy Sievers; special friends, Tony Marnell & John Keigher; church family & many other friends – too numerous to mention all by name.

In addition to his parents, Mark was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Linda Ann Marzec (2007); and brother, Brian Murphy (2016).

A Celebration of Mark's Life will be held at Community Christian Church (238 Chicago Street Racine, WI 53405) on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at 3:00 pm with Pastor Cecil Jackson officiating. A reception will follow. Visitation will be in the church on Sunday from 2:00 – 3:00 pm. Private interment will take place on Monday at St. James Cemetery in Vermont, WI. Memorials to Community Christian Church have been suggested.

A heartfelt note of thanks to Mark's team of physicians, nurses & church family for their compassionate care & support given over the years, especially in his time of need. May God bless all of you!

