Mark D. Murphy (1959 - 2020)
Service Information
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Community Christian Church
238 Chicago Street
Racine, WI
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
3:00 PM
Community Christian Church
238 Chicago Street
Racine, WI
Obituary
Mark D. Murphy

May 15, 1959 – March 3, 2020

RACINE – Mark David Murphy, age 60, passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Ascension All Saints Hospital due to long term complications associated with Type I Diabetes.

A Celebration of Mark's Life will be held at Community Christian Church (238 Chicago Street Racine, WI 53405) on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at 3:00 pm with Pastor Cecil Jackson officiating. A reception will follow. Visitation will be in the church on Sunday from 2:00 – 3:00 pm. Private interment will take place on Monday at St. James Cemetery in Vermont, WI. Memorials to Community Christian Church have been suggested.

Published in Racine Journal Times on Mar. 8, 2020
