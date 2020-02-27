Mark Earl Sorenson

December 15, 1955 - February 25, 2020

UNION GROVE - Mark Earl Sorenson, 64, passed away at Ascension All Saints on Tuesday, February 25, 2020. He was born in Racine on December 15, 1955 to the late James and Carol (nee: Lisko) Sorenson. Mark lived most of his life at Southern Wisconsin Center. He enjoyed music, and always had to have his drinks in a red coffee cup.

Mark is survived by his sisters, Karen (Timothy) Thery and Shirley (Gregory) Yanasak. He is further survived by cousins, other relatives and friends.He is preceded in death by his brothers, Robert, Gerry, Jimmy, Harry and his parents.

A memorial service will be held at Sturino Funeral Home on Friday, February 28, 2020 at 2 p.m. There will be a visitation at the funeral home from 1 p.m. until time of service. Mark will be laid to rest at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery with his brothers.

The family would like to thank the staff at Southern Wisconsin Center for the kind care given to Mark over the years.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family would be appreciated.

