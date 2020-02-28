Mark Earl Sorenson

December 15, 1955 - February 25, 2020

UNION GROVE - Mark Earl Sorenson, 64, passed away at Ascension All Saints on Tuesday, February 25, 2020.

A memorial service will be held at Sturino Funeral Home on Friday, February 28, 2020 at 2 p.m. There will be a visitation at the funeral home from 1 p.m. until time of service. Mark will be laid to rest at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery with his brothers.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family would be appreciated.

Online condolences to www.sturinofuneralhome.com

STURINO FUNERAL HOME

3014 Northwestern Ave.

262-632-4479