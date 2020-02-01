Mark Eugene Flynn

Age 68, of Kansasville, passed away Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Ascension All Saints in Racine following a short illness.

Mark was born in St Joseph, Missouri to Eugene and Joy (née Snodderly) Flynn. The family lived in a number of states due to Gene's job transfers. Mark and Mary Bridget Lavin met at The College of Racine and married on June 25, 1977 at St Mary's Church, Dover.

Mark's parents, Gene and Joy, preceded him in death as did his in-laws, Gene and Helen (née: Bennett) Lavin. Also in heaven are nephews Nathan Lavin and Mario Lena Jr. and beloved uncles and aunts.

Mark will be deeply missed by his wife, Mary; and his loving daughters, Bridget Flynn, of Kansasville and Molly (Adam Hiniker) Flynn of Minneapolis and his adored granddaughter, Fiona Lucille Flynn. His siblings are Brent (Nancy) Flynn, Scott (Lyn) Flynn, Tracy (June) Flynn, and Susan Coley. Mary's siblings are Genie (Dan) Bosch, Helen (Mario) Lena, Bernard (Harriet) Lavin, Gregory Lavin, and Maureen Lavin, MD. In addition are many wonderful nieces and nephews: Bryan (Micelle), Megan (Brian), Katelyn, Cooper, Casey (Madeline), Samantha (Dan), Tyler, Ashley (Erick), Laura Grace (Joe), Spencer, Katy (Matt), Carrie (Rob), Marie (Brian), Joe, Anthony (Peggy), Helen Juliet (Dan), Skye, Thea (James), Shaina (Zack), Matthew, Helen, Hera, and Cora, and great nieces and great nephews. He is blessed with his Aunt Olive Jean Snodderly, Uncle Bryce Snodderly, Aunt Rosemary (Bob) Harmon, Aunt Kathy (Dan) Snodderly, and all his cousins.

There will be a visitation for Mark on Saturday, Feb 1, 2020 from 10 am until 10:45 am at St John the Divine Episcopal Church, 216 Chandler Blvd, Burlington, WI. The funeral Mass will be at 11 am, followed by a luncheon in the Church hall. Memorials are suggested for his beloved church, St John the Divine.

The family would like to thank all of his medical providers including, his primary Physician Dr Katherine Bunce, all the deputies and Kansasville rescue staff, the nurses, doctors and staff in the ER and the ICU at Ascension All Saints, and all the dear friends and family who have supported Mark and his family in this sad time.

