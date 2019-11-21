Mark J. Manty (1964 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "Mel, So very sorry to hear of the lose of your son. I know..."
    - Dan Zuehlke
  • "To Mel, Gail, Greg and Karen.....I'm so sad to learn of..."
    - Kimra Moore
Service Information
Sturino Funeral Home
3014 Northwestern Avenue
Racine, WI
53404
(262)-632-4479
Obituary
Send Flowers

Mark J. Manty

August 14, 1964 - November 15, 2019

RACINE - Mark Jacob Manty, 55, passed away on Friday, November 15, 2019 at his residence.

A memorial service for Mark will be held at Sturino Funeral Home on Saturday, November 23, 2019 10:30 a.m. Visitation will take place at the funeral home from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service. Mark will be laid to rest at Graceland Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, and in honor of Mark's patriotism, donations to the USO or is encouraged by the family.

Online condolences to www.sturinofuneralhome.com

STURINO FUNERAL HOME

3014 Northwestern Ave.

262-632-4479
Published in Racine Journal Times on Nov. 21, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.