Mark J. Manty

August 14, 1964 - November 15, 2019

RACINE - Mark Jacob Manty, 55, passed away on Friday, November 15, 2019 at his residence.

A memorial service for Mark will be held at Sturino Funeral Home on Saturday, November 23, 2019 10:30 a.m. Visitation will take place at the funeral home from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service. Mark will be laid to rest at Graceland Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, and in honor of Mark's patriotism, donations to the USO or is encouraged by the family.

