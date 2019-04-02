Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mark J. Schaefer.

Mark J. Schaefer

March 14, 1953 – March 28, 2019

RACINE – Mark James Schaefer, age 66, passed away unexpectedly, yet peacefully, in his sleep on Thursday, March 28, 2019.

Mark was born in Racine on March 14, 1953 to James George and Lorraine (nee: Schwengel) Schaefer. He graduated from William Horlick High School in 1971. On September 13, 1975 in St. Edward Catholic Church, Mark was united in marriage with his best-friend, Jeanne Mary (nee: Ryterske).

Mark was employed as a CNC Machinist at Jacobsen Mfg. for over 27 years – until the factory closed in 2001. After, he went back to school to earn a degree as a Journeyman Electrician from Gateway Technical College – working for several companies in the next years of his career. In retirement, he truly enjoyed working part-time at Lee's True Value Hardware – where he proudly helped customers solve home improvement issues.

Among Mark's interests, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, vegetable gardening, owned an extensive amount of camouflage clothing and was a self-proclaimed sous chef to his wife – specializing in canning, cooking and grilling out. Above all, Mark was proud of being a "Papa" and loved spending time with his entire family.

Surviving are his loving wife of over 43 years, Jeanne; their children, Eric Schaefer, Michele (Jonathan) Jensen and Stephanie (Scott Welbon) Schaefer; grandchildren, Collin James Biagas; Audrey, Evelyn and Grant Welbon; and Ty Jensen; dear mother, Lorraine Schaefer; sister, Marie Huff; brothers, William Schaefer and Robert (Beth) Schaefer; father-in-law, Peter Ryterske; sisters-in-law, Constance (James) Runge, Donna Ryterske and Susan (Martin) Halcsik; feline family, Rascal Flatts, Saber, Ziva and Loki; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Mark was preceded in death by his father, James G. Schaefer; mother-in-law, Mary Ryterske; and brother-in-law, Thomas Ryterske.

A service celebrating Mark's life will be held in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at 6:00 pm with Rev. Mark R. Jones officiating. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Wednesday from 4:00 – 6:00 pm.

