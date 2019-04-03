Mark J. Schaefer

Mark J. Schaefer

March 14, 1953 – March 28, 2019

RACINE – Mark James Schaefer, age 66, passed away unexpectedly, yet peacefully, in his sleep on Thursday, March 28, 2019.

A service celebrating Mark's life will be held in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at 6:00 pm with Rev. Mark R. Jones officiating. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Wednesday from 4:00 – 6:00 pm.

Published in Racine Journal Times on Apr. 3, 2019
