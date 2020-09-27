Mark Joseph Peterson

4/19/1950 - 9/22/2020

GREENFIELD - Mark Joseph Peterson died in Milwaukee on Tuesday, September 22, 2020. Mark fought through multiple ongoing ischemic strokes and aggressive vascular dementia for approximately a year (13 weeks of which were spent in a hospital) before succumbing to organ failure with his family by his side. While Mark was preceded in death by his father Ralph and his brothers Jon and Jeff, he is survived and missed by his mother Jean (98 years of age), his siblings Rick (Diana Bowar), Mary (Tom Christ), Bill, Chris (Patty Gentz), and Lisa (John Nielsen), his wife Sue, and his three children Melissa, Todd, and Brad.

Born as a twin on the evening of Wednesday April 19th of 1950 in Racine, WI into a hard-working family where he was pulling onions as early as 6 years old, hard work was in his bones. Mark attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison where he found his love for Badgers sports teams and his wife of 43 years Sue Frisch. He graduated with a double major in civil engineering and mathematics. While Mark followed this with several jobs, the most notable was as partial owner of a major Milwaukee construction company. He was a building Superintendent, where he supervised construction for dozens of commercial building projects in the Southeastern Wisconsin area.

Other than Mark's passion for hard-work in his career to provide for his family, he loved to play sports, fix things, and have a cocktail with you before dinner. Mark's enthusiasm for bicycling and fishing remained for his entire life. If you asked Mark, his lifelong dream came true when he purchased a house of his own up north. He loved hosting literally anyone that would come up and enjoy their time on the lake. Mark's favorite past-times were giving people a hard time, sharing all that he had with everyone around him, and watching people enjoy themselves. He will be greatly missed...

Visitation for Mark will be held at the Max A. Sass & Sons Greenridge Chapel between 4-7 pm on Thursday October 1st where everyone is welcome to join us. Vigil Service at 7 PM. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, 6060 W. Loomis Rd, Greendale, the following day (Friday, October 2nd) at 11am, with a gathering for friends and family to follow.

Rather than sending flowers, please send a memorial donation to https://supportoursssfmission21669.thankyou4caring.org from St. Alphonsus in support of their yearly Friendship Without Borders missionary trip to support an orphanage in Guatemala or consider supporting the American Heart Association, for stroke research https://www2.heart.org/ (1-800-242-8721).

Special thanks to Silverado North Shore and Brighton Hospice Care for the extra special care they provided for Mark and our family during the final weeks of Mark's life.

