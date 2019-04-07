Mark Leon Nelmark

June 18, 1952 - March 30, 2019

RACINE - Mark Leon Nelmark, 66, passed away at his residence on Saturday, March 30, 2019.

He was born in Ashland, Wisconsin on June 18, 1952, the son of the late Oscar and Lempi (nee: Long) Nelmark.

Mark had been employed with various construction companies, retiring from Rossi Construction Company, and was a member of the Wisconsin Laborers Union. In his retirement he became an avid golfer and always looked forward to golfing with his buddies; Billy, Dave and Rich at South Hills on Mondays. Mark also enjoyed golfing at Maple Crest and Petrifying Springs golf courses. He looked forward to his Thursday morning breakfast group at Annetta's Café in Sturtevant. Mark was a loyal fan of all Wisconsin sports teams, Brewers, Badgers, Bucks and the Green Bay Packers.

Mark is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Melora and Cory Sell of Racine; siblings, Jeanette (Gordy) Johnson, Marlene (Ed) Koleski, Bonnie Garrella and Michael (Sandie) Nelmark all of Ashland and Carol (Charlie) Lindberg of Superior. He is further survived by his former wife and friend, Mary (nee: Peterson) Nelmark of Racine, sister-in-law, Judy Nelmark- Douglas, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Mark was preceded in death by his siblings, Reynold, David, Kenneth, Ronald, Edward Nelmark, Mariann Schiltz, and Diane Hall.

Memorial services will be held at Sturino Funeral Home on Wednesday April 10, 2019 at 12 noon. Visitation will take place at the funeral home on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until service time.

Online condolences can be expressed at www.sturinofuneralhome.com

STURINO FUNERAL HOME

3014 Northwestern Ave.

262-632-4479