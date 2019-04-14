Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mark S. Cunningham.

Mark S. Cunningham

December 7, 1954 - April 4, 2019

Mark S Cunningham , 64, of Rochester, MN formerly of Racine, WI. Passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at Eden Brook Nursing Home, Rochester, MN. following a battle with cancer. He was born on Dec. 7, 1954 in Milwaukee, WI. The son of Thomas and Joan(nee: Ruetten) Cunningham and raised in Racine. He served in the United States Navy.

He is survived by his mother Joan (Sally), 5 brothers and sisters. Dale (Nancy) Cunningham, and Kurt Cunningham, of Racine, Rick (Judy Theama) Cunningham, of Green Bay, Erin (Clem) Stublaski of Union Grove and Beth (Neal) Neubauer of Mount Pleasant, 11 nieces and nephews, 10 great nieces and nephews and other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his father (Tom).

Mark's family would like to extend a sincere thank you to the staffs at Silver Creek Corner, St. Croix Hospice, Olmsted Medical Center Hospital and Eden Brook Nursing Home, for the care and compassion given to Mark. In memory of Mark, offer a kind deed to someone in need.

Private Services.