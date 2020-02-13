Mark Wesley Sherwood

1949 - 2020

RACINE – Mark W. Sherwood, 70, passed away at Ascension All Saints on Saturday, February 8, 2020.

He was born on July 28, 1949. He graduated from Horlick High School.

Mark worked for Western Publishing for over 9 years and then General Thermaldynamics for over 38 years. He enjoyed his free time boating, fishing and shooting pool.

He is survived by his wife, Kathleen (nee: Michalski) Sherwood; his daughter, Elizabeth Sherwood and his longtime friend, Michael Ager. Mark was preceded in death by his mother, Laverne; his father and step-mother, Wesley and Joyce and his step-son, Allen Jacobson.

Family and friends are invited to meet in the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Saturday, February 15, 2020 for a visitation from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. with a service celebrating his life to follow at 12:00 p.m.

