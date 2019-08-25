Marlene Dee Schaar

January 21, 1947 – August 20, 2019

RACINE – Marlene Dee (nee: Harrison) Schaar, age 72; beloved wife of Roger Schaar; dear mother of Kelly Ann (Bryan) Swiggett; grandmother of Christopher & Kyle Swiggett; and great-grandmother of Harper Mae Swiggett; passed away unexpectedly at Ascension All Saints Hospital on Tuesday, August 20, 2019.

Funeral services will be held in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 10:00 am. Interment will be at West Lawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Friday from 5:00 – 7:00 pm and Saturday from 9:00 – 10:00 am.

Please see this coming Wednesday's newspaper for the complete obituary.

