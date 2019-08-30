Marlene Dee Schaar (1947 - 2019)
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
Obituary
Marlene Dee Schaar

January 21, 1947 – August 20, 2019

RACINE – Marlene Dee (nee Harrison) Schaar, age 72, passed away unexpectedly, surrounded with the love of her family, at Ascension All Saints Hospital on Tuesday, August 20, 2019.

Funeral services will be held in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 1000 am with Pastor Ryan O'Connell officiating. Interment will be at West Lawn Memorial Park. A reception will follow. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Friday from 500 – 700 pm and Saturday from 900 – 1000 am.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com
Published in Racine Journal Times on Aug. 30, 2019
