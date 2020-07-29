Marlene J. SchiestleNee: Hermes

May 11, 1944 - July 22, 2020

Marlene J. Schiestle, age 76, passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at Froedtert South in Kenosha. Marlene was born in Racine on May 11, 1944, daughter of the late Kenneth and Bertha (nee: Hoogerhuis) Hermes and has been a lifelong resident.

Marlene graduated from St. Catherine's High School, "Class of 1962," and earned her Bachelor's Degree in Education from Dominican College. On August 1, 1970, she married the love of her life, John F. "Jack" Schiestle at St. Patrick's Catholic Church. They have been blessed with nearly fifty years of marriage. As an educator, Marlene molded the minds of countless children in Racine, starting her teaching career at St. Patrick's Catholic School, then Stephen Bull, and lastly at Jerstad-Agerholm for a total of thirty-eight years before retiring. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and Racine Educators Association (REA). In her spare time, Marlene enjoyed her travels around the world, going to musicals, sports, shopping, especially for Christmas gifts and decorations, and outings with the DC club. She will be remembered for her incredible cooking, especially her famous seven-layer salad, her love of music, and her beautiful voice. Marlene was the official scorekeeper and head cheerleader for fifty years for Jack's Kiwanis baseball teams, and she kept score for over 1400 of Jack's games. Affectionately known as "The Viper" to the players, Marlene could manage the players with a certain look or a smile. Above all, Marlene will be best remembered for her great love and dedication to her students, her baseball players, and her family. She was the chairlady of prayers for family and friends.

Marlene will be dearly missed by her husband, Jack; their "son," Scott "Scooter" (Stephanie) Brooks; grandson, Drew Brooks; brother, Kenny (Rose) Hermes; sister, Kathy Hayes; brother-in-law, Joseph (Linda) Schiestle; nieces and nephews, Jay (Jodi) Schiestle, Elizabeth (Maury) Malanaphy, Kristin Schiestle, Jill (Danny) Gonzalez, Julie (Ramiro) Zapata, Barbara Beardsley, Thomas (Karolyn) Hermes, Missy Hermes, Beth Ann (Christopher) Luter, Daniel Hermes, Robyn (Gordon) Woolever, Joshua (Liz) Hayes; step-nephews, Steve Kmetz, and Dave (Kristen) Kmetz; many great nieces and great nephews; and other relatives and friends. In addition to her parents, Marlene was also preceded in death by her brothers, Dave Hermes and Joseph (in infancy), and sister, Joanne (Robert) Beardsley. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Kristin Schiestle for all the special care given to Marlene.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 2201 Northwestern Ave. on Thursday, July 30 at 12:00 P.M. with Rev. Ricardo Martin officiating. Services will be private for family only, but if you wish to view the service, you may go to http://www.sacredheartracine.com/livestream. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Sacred Heart Catholic Church, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, or the Racine Zoological Society have been suggested.

