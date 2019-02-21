Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marlene Ruth Sheard. View Sign

Marlene Ruth Sheard November 27, 1935 - February 17, 2019 Sheard, Marlene Ruth (nee: Gendrich) age 83, of Honey Creek, Wisconsin, joined her family members in Heaven on Sunday, February 17, 2019, after a long journey with dementia. Marlene was born in Burlington to John and Clarissa (nee. King) Gendrich on November 27, 1935. She spent most of her life in the Honey Creek area. Marlene married Dean Sheard on November 28, 1953 at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in Waterford. They celebrated their 65th anniversary last November. They made their home in Honey Creek where they raised their family of five children. Marlene worked a few years at Nestle’s in Burlington, but her true love was taking care of her family. Marlene is survived by loving husband Dean, five children: Gail (Terry) Tomkowiak, Cheri (Tom) Moriva, Craig (Susie) Sheard, Karen Sheard, and Diane (Jim) Stardy; eleven grandchildren: Jeremy (Audrea) Augle, Chad (Krista) Augle, Anna Tomkowiak, Mike (Emily) Tomkowiak, Anthony Sheard, John Stardy, Mat (Teri) Moriva, Jim Moriva, and Megan Moriva; 10 great-grandchildren: Tyler, Josie, Zelda, Ivar, Addisyn, Evan, Abigail, Olivia, Gracie and Brooke; one brother: Bill Gendrich, one sister: Ann Kaebisch, and one sister-in-law: Lois Clark. She is preceded in death by her parents, one sister and two brothers. Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 23, 2019 from 9:30 AM to 10:45 AM with Mass of Christian Burial starting at 11:00 AM at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 305 S. First St., Waterford, Wi 53185. Burial in St. Thomas Cemetery will follow the mass. In lieu of floral expressions of sympathy Marlene’s family suggest memorials to Karen Sheard to be distributed as per Marlene’s wishes. Marlene’s family would like to send a special heart felt thank you to Rhonda, Lynn and The Hospice Team, Betty, Tammy, Sandy and Ester for all the loving care they gave Marlene. Mealy Funeral Home 225 W. Main St. Waterford, Wisconsin 53185 (262)534-2233



Marlene Ruth Sheard November 27, 1935 - February 17, 2019 Sheard, Marlene Ruth (nee: Gendrich) age 83, of Honey Creek, Wisconsin, joined her family members in Heaven on Sunday, February 17, 2019, after a long journey with dementia. Marlene was born in Burlington to John and Clarissa (nee. King) Gendrich on November 27, 1935. She spent most of her life in the Honey Creek area. Marlene married Dean Sheard on November 28, 1953 at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in Waterford. They celebrated their 65th anniversary last November. They made their home in Honey Creek where they raised their family of five children. Marlene worked a few years at Nestle’s in Burlington, but her true love was taking care of her family. Marlene is survived by loving husband Dean, five children: Gail (Terry) Tomkowiak, Cheri (Tom) Moriva, Craig (Susie) Sheard, Karen Sheard, and Diane (Jim) Stardy; eleven grandchildren: Jeremy (Audrea) Augle, Chad (Krista) Augle, Anna Tomkowiak, Mike (Emily) Tomkowiak, Anthony Sheard, John Stardy, Mat (Teri) Moriva, Jim Moriva, and Megan Moriva; 10 great-grandchildren: Tyler, Josie, Zelda, Ivar, Addisyn, Evan, Abigail, Olivia, Gracie and Brooke; one brother: Bill Gendrich, one sister: Ann Kaebisch, and one sister-in-law: Lois Clark. She is preceded in death by her parents, one sister and two brothers. Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 23, 2019 from 9:30 AM to 10:45 AM with Mass of Christian Burial starting at 11:00 AM at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 305 S. First St., Waterford, Wi 53185. Burial in St. Thomas Cemetery will follow the mass. In lieu of floral expressions of sympathy Marlene’s family suggest memorials to Karen Sheard to be distributed as per Marlene’s wishes. Marlene’s family would like to send a special heart felt thank you to Rhonda, Lynn and The Hospice Team, Betty, Tammy, Sandy and Ester for all the loving care they gave Marlene. Mealy Funeral Home 225 W. Main St. Waterford, Wisconsin 53185 (262)534-2233 www.mealyfuneralhome.com Funeral Home Mealy Funeral Home

225 West Main Street

Waterford , WI 53185

(262) 534-2233 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Racine Journal Times on Feb. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Racine Journal Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close