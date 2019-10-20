Marsha Ann Barrett

April 23, 1943 - October 18, 2019

RACINE - Marsha Ann Barrett, 76, passed away on Friday, October 18, 2019, at Ascension All Saints Hospital.

Marsha was born to the late Raymond and Carol (nee: Mattuschek) Niechlanski on April 23, 1943, in Milwaukee. She was united in marriage to James W. Barrett in 1963. They were married until Jim's passing in August of 1985.

Marsha worked as a legal secretary for Foley and Lardner Law Office in Milwaukee for 18 years. She was an accomplished musician and the first librarian for the Cops and Kids in Racine. She also enjoyed traveling and spending time with her special friend, Carl Sederberg. Marsha was a wonderful mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, who cared deeply for her family. For Marsha, family always came first before anything else.

Left to cherish Marsha's memory are her children: Cynthia (Greg) Hanson, Cathleen (Rick) Sederberg, James (Lori) Barrett Jr., Melissa (Dave) Gilboy, and Lindsay (Tim) O'Neill; two brothers: Daniel (Gail) Niechlanski and David (Sherry) Niechlanski; 11 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; lifelong friend, Kathy Marsho; as well as many other relatives and friends.

Marsha is preceded in death by her husband, Jim Barrett Sr. and her special friend, Carl Sederberg.

A celebration of Marsha's life will be held at the Wilson Funeral Home on Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at 3 pm with Pastor Luke Jacob officiating. Family and friends are invited to a time of visitation at the funeral home on Tuesday from 1 pm until the time of service. Marsha's final resting place will be at Wood National Cemetery with her husband, Jim. Memorials in Marsha's name may be directed to the American Parkinson Disease Wisconsin Chapter (5900 Monona Drive, Suite 407, Monona, WI 53716). Online condolences may be shared at www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the nurses and staff from Ascension All Saints as well as the caregivers from Visions of Life.

Wilson Funeral Home

1212 Lathrop Ave

Racine, WI 53405

262-634-3361