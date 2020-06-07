Marsha K. Nelson

November 20, 1957 - June 2, 2020

RACINE - Marsha Kay Nelson, age 62, passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at Ascension All Saints Hospital. She was born in Racine, November 20, 1957 daughter of the late Russell and Gladys (Nee:Jorgensen) Nelson.

Marsha graduated from Washington Park High School, "Class of 1975". She was a member of Olympia Brown Universalist Unitarian Church as well as serving in the church office for 20 years. Marsha enjoyed poetry and sharing it with her poetry group friends. She also enjoyed fishing and tending to her garden. Above all she treasured time spent with her family. She was a devoted mother and grandmother who will be dearly missed.

Surviving are her son and daughter-in-law, Dan and Tiffany; grandchildren, Casandra, Amberlynn, and Diego; great granddaughter, Ezraliah; her longtime companion, Jerry Overstreet; close cousin, Herb Nelson; longtime friend, Deb Krause; other relatives and dear friends. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her grandson, Ezra; her sister, Christine and brother, David.

A memorial service will be held and announced by the family at a later date.

