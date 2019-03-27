Obituary Guest Book View Sign

WATERFORD - DeGrave, Martha, age 90, of Waterford, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 16, 2019 in Waterford. She was born on the family farm in Berwick, ND on July 12, 1928 to the late John and Margaret (nee. Koenig) Jaeger. Martha attended the country school in Berwick. She enjoyed caring for her younger siblings and living on the family farm until moving to Milwaukee. Thereafter, she met a handsome young farmer while out dancing. She was united in marriage to Arthur T. DeGrave at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in Waterford on June 9, 1951. They lived on their town of Waterford farm for 56 years until he preceded her in death in 2007. Not only a devoted farmer’s wife, Martha was a homemaker, foster mother, Town of Waterford treasurer and bus driver for Graf’s and S&J Bus companies. She was a dedicated member of St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, where she enjoyed helping with fish frys and the funeral committee. Martha loved dancing (she’d never turn down a polka!), weekly games of sheepshead and entertaining/socializing with family and friends. She is survived by daughter Connie (Terry) Knutson of River Falls, WI and their children Kristen and Kevin (Lisa); son Chuck (Tammi) DeGrave of Lake Villa, IL and their children Jonathan, Joel and Jacob (Sydney); daughter Carol (Bill) Haddon of Boscobel, WI and their children Summer Olson and Amber Grohall. Also survived by great-grandchildren: Izack, Elijah, Liam, Sawyer, Robert, Matthew and Cynthia. Further survived by sisters: Sylvia Brook, Lydia (Bruce) Leighton and Lorraine Jaeger, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends! She is preceded in death by her parents, beloved husband Arthur, her sisters Anna Marie (Al) Zacher and Irene Jaeger, her brother Virgil (Sandy) Jaeger, brother-in-law Phil Brook, and grandson-in-law Greg Olson. A Memorial Gathering will be held IN CHURCH on Saturday March 30, 2019 from 9:00 – 10:45 am with Mass of Christian Burial starting at 11:00 am at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 305 South First Street, Waterford, WI 53185 with Fr. Ed Tlucek officiating. Inurnment at St. Thomas Cemetery following Mass. Mealy Funeral Home Waterford, WI 53185 262-534-2233



