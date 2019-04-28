Martha E. Mattox (1935 - 2019)
Service Information
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI
53403
(262)-552-9000
Viewing
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Second Baptist Church
3925 – 32nd Avenue
Kenosha, WI
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Second Baptist Church
3925 – 32nd Avenue
Kenosha, WI
Obituary
Martha E. Mattox

September 18, 1935 – April 24, 2019

KENOSHA - Martha E. (nee: Almond) Mattox, age 83; beloved wife of the late Marcus Haze Mattox and dear mother of Glen E. (Becky) Mattox, Marvin J. (Debi) Mattox, Sadie (Donavon) Woods, Richard H. Mattox & the late Rodney O. Mattox; passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, surrounded with the love of family.

A Homegoing Celebration will be held on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at 11:00 am in Second Baptist Church, 3925 – 32nd Avenue in Kenosha, with Pastor Gerald Wilcoxen and Pastor Lawrence L. Kirby II officiating. Interment will follow in Sunset Ridge Memorial Park. Viewing will be in the church on Wednesday from 10:00 – 11:00 am.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com
Published in Racine Journal Times on Apr. 28, 2019
