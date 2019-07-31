Martha (Barootian Akgulian) Kargenian

April 25, 1920 - July 29, 2019

RACINE - Martha (Barootian Akgulian) Kargenian, 99, passed away at Lakeshore at Siena on Monday, July 29, 2019.

Martha was born in Turkey on April 25, 1920, the daughter of Hartoon and Lucia (nee, Kaprelian) Barootian. Following the death of her father, Martha was raised by her mother and stepfather Tony Akgulian. She married John Kargenian. He preceded her in death in 1984. Martha was a homemaker who was known for her wonderful cooking and baking. She was a longtime member of St. Mesrob Armenian Apostolic Church and the St. Mesrob Women's Guild. Her legacy will live on at the church where she shared many of her delicious recipes. Martha also enjoyed crocheting, knitting and sewing.

Martha is survived by her children, Rose Margosian, Harold (Gloria) Kargenian, Edward (Susan) Kargenian and Martha Marie "Marty" Kirschling; grandchildren, David Kooharian, Mark (Maggie) Margosian, Matthew Margosian, Peter Kargenian, John "Jack" (Kirsten) Kargenian, Avedis and Nadalia Kargenian; 10 great grandchildren; and brother Jerry (Dina) Akgulian. Martha is also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; 2 great grandchildren; son-in-law, Sarkis "Sam" Margosian; and siblings, Alfred and Tondee Akgulian and Rosemary Smith.

Funeral services for Martha will be held at St. Mesrob Armenian Apostolic Church on Friday, August 2, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Fr. Avedis Kalaygian officiating and Rev. Fr. Yeprem Kelegian co-officiating. Interment will follow in Graceland Cemetery. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services. Memorials to St. Mesrob Armenian Apostolic Church have been suggested.

