Martha M. Call

March 4, 1923– September 12, 2020

RACINE – Martha (Galis) Call, age 97, passed away on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Hospital in Milwaukee, after suffering a stroke last week Saturday.

Martha was born in Kenosha on March 4, 1923 to the late John and Pauline (nee: Rebro) Thomka. She attended Kenosha High School. During that time, she was an accomplished gymnast with the Sokols and she met a handsome young gymnast from Racine by the name of Frank Galis. On July 19, 1941, they were united in marriage prior to Frank serving in WWII. Frank passed away on November 6, 1986. On January 1, 1990 she married Knute Call, of whom passed away on December 28, 1998. She was a proud & dedicated homemaker, but later in life she did enjoy working at the polls and for a few years at Christiano's Super Market.

With profound Christian faith, Martha was a member of Lutheran Church of the Redeemer since 1954, where she was active & volunteered in many ways. She enjoyed knitting, reading, and baking was one of the pioneers of the Regency Mall walkers since 1981; member of Bradford High School Alumni; was proud of her Slovak heritage; and certainly looked forward to trying her luck with lottery tickets & casino slot machines. Above all, Martha loved & cherished her entire family. They were her everything!

Surviving are her children, Carol Anne Galis, Bill (Barb) Galis and Brenda (Jim) Kasprovich; Knute's children, Carmen (Klaus) Lueer and Gary (Debbie) Call and their families; grandchildren, David (Sandra) Galis, Wendy (David) Miklaszewski, Benjamin (Jes) Taggart, Katie (Adam) Ritzman; great-grandchildren, Nicholas (Elise Dulmes) Galis, Vincent Galis, Justin & Parker Miklaszewski, Keira Taggart, Clara Ritzman and Jessica & Miranda France; nieces, nephews, other relatives & friends – too many to mention all by name. In addition to her parents & husbands, Martha was greeted in Heaven by her beloved grandson, Jonathan Galis; and by her brother & 5 sisters.

During this time of the COVID crisis, in order for all to stay safe, PRIVATE family services will be held in Lutheran Church of the Redeemer with Pastor Paul Nuechterlein officiating. Interment will follow in West Lawn Memorial Park. For those who wish, memorials to Lutheran Church of the Redeemer (2417 Drexel Ave. Racine, WI 53403) have been suggested.

The family would like to thank the staff at Parkview Gardens and the nurses at Ascension in Racine and St. Mary's in Milwaukee for their compassionate care of Martha.

