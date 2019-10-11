Martin D. Pingle

November 18, 1929 - October 8, 2019

RACINE - Martin Dale Pingle, "Marty", age 89, passed away Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at Ascension All Saints Hospital. He was born in Tunnel City, WI, November 18, 1929, son of the late William and Ernestine (Nee: Schurer) Pingel.

Marty graduated from William Horlick High School, "Class of 1948" and went on to proudly serve in the U.S. Air Force 1951-1955 stationed in Korea. In his younger years Marty worked at Horlick Riding Stables training and racing horses.

Marty started his service station career at the Standard Station working with Ed Sage. He went on to open stations of his own: Marty's Standard, and with his son, M&M Mobil, now Mitch and Marty's Citgo. Marty was a member of Mt. Pleasant Lutheran Church, the Moose, Elks, , and Hamlin Club.

He had a passion for the outdoors enjoying hunting deer, bear, elk, pheasant, and turkey throughout the country. One of his favorite pastimes was watching the birds outside his kitchen window. He loved spending time with family celebrating birthdays, holidays, and milestones, and of course a standing date for the weekly fish fry.

He and his wit, encouragement, and 'do it to it' will be dearly missed by his surviving family and close friends. Surviving are his children, Tracie (Jerry) Madala, Terri Lyons, Tammy Vite, and Mitch (Carolyn) Wemmert; grandchildren, Rebekah (Ben) Greshwalk, Rachel Vite, Sara (Josh) Riso, Samuel Wemmert, Ashley Lyons, Martin Lyons; siblings, Gordy (Karleen) Pingel, Nellie Mccoy, William Pingel, Edwin Pingel, and Ada Thompson; niece Monty (Tom) Bolfert; good friends, Ron and Rosemary Spatz and Andrea Simonds; and nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brother Albert Pingel; by his sisters, Ruby Pingel, Roseann Gates, and Maybelle Hanson; and his former wife Joan (Nee: Johnson).

The family would like to give special thanks to 'Nick' who was a patient caregiver and companion.

Funeral services will be held at the funeral home Monday, October 14, 2019, 10:00 A.M. with Reverend Krista Zimmerman officiating. Interment with full military honors will follow at Mound Cemetery. Relatives and friends may meet prior to the service 9:00 A.M. until 10:00 A.M.

