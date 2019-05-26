Martin "Marty" Gerald Rooney

July 11, 1957 - May 23, 2019

MOUNT PLEASANT - Marty G. Rooney, 61, passed away at his residence on Thursday, May 23, 2019.

A lifelong resident of Racine, Marty was born on July 11, 1957, the son of the late John "Jack" and Inez (nee: McElvain) Rooney. He graduated from Horlick High School.

On January 29, 2011 he married Kelly McBride.

Marty worked for E.C. Styberg Engineering for over 42 years. He loved his job but enjoyed his free time even more. He was an avid biker and enjoyed his Harley. He loved to root for his favorite teams like the Cubs and Packers. He enjoyed fishing, grilling, bowling, skydiving, horseshoes, traveling, sailing and charter fishing, with his friends. However, he was happiest when in the company of his family, friends and especially his many pets.

In addition to his loving wife, Kelly McBride-Rooney, he is survived by his sons, Jake (Yana) Rooney and Joe Rooney; his stepchildren, Robert LaFleur, Brooke Monin and Niki Monin; his grandchildren, Abigail, Kacyn, Jacob, Abraham, Eli, Lincoln, Calden and Maeren; his sisters, Susan (Paul Harvey) Rooney, Peggy (John) Rooney; his brothers-in-law, Kevin (Jeanine) McBride, Pat McBride, Danny (Nancy) McBride, Tommy McBride; his nephew and nieces, Anthony Rooney, Maggie and Riley Woods; as well as many other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Marty was also preceded in death by his best friend and brother-in-law, Shawn McBride.

Family and friends are invited to meet in the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 for a visitation from 3:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. A service honoring his life will follow at 6:00 p.m. His interment will take place at Calvary Cemetery on Thursday, May 30th at 10:00 a.m. Please meet at the front gate of the cemetery before 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials have been suggested.

The Rooney family extends a heartfelt thank you to the Mount Pleasant Police and EMT's for going above and beyond in their efforts to save Marty and all the comfort and compassion they provided as well.

