Marvin A. Bosteder

July 22, 1927 - September 11, 2020

HOMOSASSA, FLORIDA – Marvin A. Bosteder, 93, went home peacefully to be with the Lord on Friday, September 11, 2020.

Marvin was born in Ord, Nebraska on July 22, 1927, the son of Glenn Bosteder and Edra (nee: Hartung). He spent most of his life in Racine, Wisconsin, and retired in Homosassa, FL.

Marv served in the U.S. Army in Germany after World War II and was honorably discharged 26 Feb 1947. He immediately went to work for S.C. Johnsons (a Racine, WI company he was proud to work for and greatly respected) before retiring 40 years later on March 31, 1987.

To those who knew him as Dad, Daddy, Pa, Grandpa and Marv, they remember his love of cars and how meticulously he kept them in perfect condition and always wanted a fresh coat of wax on a car, how generous he was with his time to help out neighbors, his perfection with his home and yard, his love of bing cherries, his great sense of humor and belly laugh, playing card games with family, and of course a freshly made chocolate cake with 1-1/2 times Penuche Frosting "was as fresh as it gets!"

He is survived by his wife, Joan Bosteder of Homosassa, FL; five children, Barbara A. (Donn) Chapman of Derry, PA, Cheryl L. (Ken) Johnson of Port Orchard, WA, Susan (Rick) Dettling of Woodland Park, CO, Dennis L. (Peggy) Pedersen of Traveler's Rest, SC and Jody L. Kaarsholm of Copenhagen, Denmark; 11 grandchildren, Allisha (James) Leatherwood, Caleb Chapman, Nathan (Becki) Johnson, Matthew (Angela) Johnson, Micah Dettling, Hannah Cahill, Joshua (Olivia) Pedersen, Nicole Pedersen (Fiance Matt Cope), Mindy (Joshua) Menk, Natasha Kaarsholm, and Helena Kaarsholm; and 16 great-grandchildren, Devyn Johnson, Trevor Johnson, Abigail Johnson, Aiden Johnson, Tyler Leatherwood, Autumn Leatherwood, Amberly Leatherwood, Aubrey Leatherwood, Exekiel Leatherwood, Wesley Montgomery, Emma Pedersen, Ansley Pedersen, Bear Pedersen, Stella Pedersen, Nellie Menk, and Pearl Menk. He was preceded in death by his mother, Edra Kragh, father, Glenn Bosteder, Holger Kragh, and grandson, Donn Wesley Chapman.