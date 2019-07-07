Marvin L. Beier

October 24, 1940 - June 22, 2019

Marvin L. Beier, 78, of LaCrosse, WI passed away peacefully at the Tomah VA Medical Hospice Unit on Saturday, June 22, 2019.

Marv was born in La Crosse on October 24, 1940 to Louie and Vivian (Marcou) Beier. Marv proudly served his country in the U.S. Army and retired from J.I. Case and the La Crosse School District. On September 16, 1963 he married the love of his life Millie and together they loved and raised 5 children – Butch (Sandy) Beier; Julie (Jim) Sittig; Jim (Lorna) Beier; Mary (Tom) Kessel; and Dave (Dee) Beier. Marv also had 8 grandsons and 1 granddaughter, 7 great grandkids with another due in December, along with 2 nieces and 2 nephews. Preceding him in death were his loving Wife, Mother and Father, and his 2 sisters Rhoda Huff and Janet Gardner.

It was Marv's wish to be cremated and a Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 PM on July 13, 2019 at the Schumacher – Kish Funeral & Cremation Services, 200 West Ave. S., La Crosse. Pastor Lisa Shank will officiate. Military Honors will follow the services. Visitation will be held from 12 Noon until the time of service. Online condolences may be offered at www.schumacher-kish.com.