Mary A. Manning

Dec. 15, 1944 – Dec. 7, 2019

MOUNT PLEASANT - Fiercely loving, loyal, generous and sassy, Mary Ann Manning passed away Dec. 7, 2019, in her home of 38 years. She was embraced by the love of her family. In the short weeks since her lung cancer diagnosis and punishing treatment, Mary was supported by her beloved children, Wendy and John, as she made the brave decision to enter hospice care. Her last days were filled with visits, tasty meals, quiet time with loved ones and a magical drive to see a holiday light show.

Born in La Crosse, Wis. on Dec. 15, 1944, Mary Moe was a spirited 18-year-old when she met Harry Manning, the love of her life. After a breathless courtship, they were married in a small family ceremony. After time in Ames, Iowa and Park Forest, Illinois, they settled in Racine, where they spent most of lives, except for the five years the family lived in the Netherlands for Harry's work. Along with embracing the challenge of living in another country, Mary made lifelong friends, served on the board of her children's school and developed a fondness for tulips, crocuses and daffodils - as was clear in the spring at her home in Racine.

A caring mother, she was also a devoted and proud grandmother to her two granddaughters, who particularly enjoyed their annual summer "grandma and grandpa camp." Mary valued her friends highly and was committed to the community, including through her involvement at Covenant Church, the Girl Scouts and other volunteering - though she once said she didn't do things to be remembered.

Quilting was her passion and a source of strong friendships. She was eager to share her work, including as wedding gifts, donations to the local Ronald McDonald House and banners at her church. She worked at Sew 'n Save and then started her own quilting business; she named it Perfect Stitch since, as she said, every quilt she worked on needed to be just right. In addition, she was game to fill the role of crew chief for Harry's car racing.

Harry's untimely death in 2013 was a heartbreaking blow, but Mary showed great strength and resilience as she built a new life for herself. Her home was warm and welcoming, decorated with pictures of loved ones and those colorful quilts.

Mary is survived by daughter, Wendy (Daniel Wiegmann) Manning, of Bowling Green, Ohio; son, John (Andrea) Steiner-Manning, of St. Paul, MN; granddaughters, Astrid and Iris Steiner-Manning; and other relatives.

Mary is preceded in death by her parents, Reimer and Wanda Moe; brother, David Moe; and sister, Andrea Thurman.

A memorial service will be held at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 40 Ohio St., on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at 11:00a.m., with Rev. Jennifer Gleichauf and Rev. Sarah Walker Cleaveland officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00am until the time of the service. Her remains will be interred in Burr Oak, Iowa in 2020. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages memorial gifts to Covenant Church or Vision Forward Association.

The family is grateful for all the care and support that Mary received in recent years, in particular from friends who generously lent a hand and her health care providers. In the last year she appreciated the staff at Vision Forward who helped her manage her macular degeneration and asked her to speak at a recent conference.

