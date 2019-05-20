Mary Alica (NEE: Griffin) Radewan

May 31, 1975 - May 17, 2019

RACINE - Mary Radewan, age 70, passed away May 17, 2019 at Ascension Medical Center with family by her side. She was born in Burlington, Iowa on July 11, 1948, daughter of Floyd Darrel Griffin and Elizabeth Jane (nee Daly) Griffin.

Mary graduated from Marycrest College in Davenport Iowa in 1970. On May 31, 1975, she was united in marriage to Richard E. Radewan. Mary taught for 20 years in Kenosha at Frank, Bose, Washington, Pleasant Prairie and Roosevelt school. She also taught kindergarten at St. Sebastian school in Sturtevant and worked in the children's department of the Kenosha Public Library. In retirement, she enjoyed new adventures, playing with her grandchildren, cruising with Richard, vacationing at Three Lakes, WI and cherished every opportunity to share the lives of her children and support her family. A regular member of silver sneakers she especially enjoyed the aquatic aerobic class, Riptide. She made hundreds of rosaries for the missions and enjoyed taking painting classes. Above all, she was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother who was greatly loved and will be dearly missed.

Survived by her husband, Richard; her children: Jill (Andy) Cusack, Madison, AL; Karen (Mark) Hellendrung, Arden Hills, MN; Kevin (Rachel) Radewan and James Radewan of Racine; her grandchildren: Isaac, Noah, Alexis, Max, Madelyn, Jacob, William and Emily and many other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, grandchildren: Gracie Cusack and Theodore Radewan, and a brother, Michael Griffin.

Her Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Lucy Catholic Church, 3101 Drexel Ave. on Wednesday, May 22nd, at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Mark R. Jones officiating. Visitation will be held at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Tuesday, May 21st from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m., and in the church on Wednesday, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the Mass. Interment will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park.

