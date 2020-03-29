Mary Alice Hoppe

April 1, 1934 - March 23, 2020

Hoppe, Mary Alice, age 85, of Raymond, passed away peacefully on March 23, 2020 at Columbia St. Mary's Hospital in Milwaukee with her loving family at her side.

Mary was born in Raymond on the Morgan family farm on April 1, 1934, the daughter of Thomas and Lenore (nee. Morgan) Gunderson. She attended a one room school in Raymond and was a graduate of Waterford High School. She married Roland C. "Rollie" Hoppe at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, Waterford. They raised four children on their farm and had been married for 65 plus years. Mary and Rollie operated Hoppe Excavating where they attended to grave digging in many cemeteries in Southeast Wisconsin and completed many construction projects. Mary was the financial manager of the business and chief operating officer. Mary enjoyed visiting the Wisconsin area casinos, video games on her I-Pod and puzzles. Most of all she enjoyed the company of her children and grandchildren.

Mary is survived by loving husband Rollie, four children, Renee (nee. Hoppe) DeGroot, Annie (nee. Hoppe) Kerkman, Mark (Jodie) Hoppe, and Greg (Sheila) Hoppe; grandchildren, Clark (Jenny) DeGroot Jr., Matt DeGroot, Halie Hahn, Greg Hoppe Jr., Justin (Kacie) Hoppe, and Brandon Hoppe; great-grandchildren, Kylie, Colton and Kennedy. Further survived by brothers, Bill and Bob; sister-in-law, Pat Gunderson, other relatives and friends.

Preceded in death by her parents, brother, Thomas, two grandsons, Chuckie and Nathan; sisters-in-law, Adel and Sally Gunderson.

Private burial at Oak Grove Cemetery in Raymond.

Family wishes to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff at Columbia St. Mary's Hospital in Milwaukee and Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital – Franklin Campus for their care of Mary.

