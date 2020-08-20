1/1
Mary Alice Zeisberger
1936 - 2020
Mary Alice Zeisberger

July 15, 1936 – August 17, 2020

RACINE – Mary Alice Zeisberger, age 84, passed away at Ascension All Saints Hospital on Monday, August 17, 2020.

Mary Alice was born at Mercy Hospital in Janesville, WI on July 15, 1936, to the late Herbert and Lillian (nee: Brohm) Held. She was a 1954 graduate of St. Catherine's High School. On August 4, 1956, in Holy Name Catholic Church, she was united in marriage with the love of her life, Joseph Zeisberger. Her heart was broken when he passed away on April 18, 2016, after nearly 60 years of marriage.

Mary Alice is survived by her children, Julie (Greg) Helding of Mount Pleasant, Tina (Greg Widmer) Zeisberger of Woodstock, IL; Lorrie (Bryan) Emmons of Mt. Pleasant, Mary Jo (Mark) Audenby of Mt. Pleasant, and Joe (Lisa) Zeisberger of Venice, FL; 10 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; brother, Herb (Marion) Held; brother-in-law, Tony Widmar; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends¬-too numerous to mention all by name. Mary Alice was greeted in Heaven by her parents, Herbert & Lillian; husband, Joseph; and sisters, Virginia (Al) Green and Katie Widmar.

A memorial service will be held at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Friday, August 21, 2020, at 11:00 am. Private burial will take place in Old Holy Cross Cemetery – Kinzie Avenue. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Friday from 10:00 – 11:00 am. Please see funeral home website for complete obituary.

A heartfelt note of thanks to the wonderful staff at Ascension All Saints Hospital – especially Dr. Jerry Hardacre and ICU nurse Melissa, for the compassionate care and support given in our Mom's time of need. May God bless all of you!

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com



Published in Journal Times on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
AUG
21
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
