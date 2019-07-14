Mary Ann AndersonNee: Christensen

March 17, 1939 - July 10, 2019

RACINE - Mary Ann Anderson, age 80, passed away on Wednesday July 10, 2019. Mary Ann was born in Racine on March 17, 1939, daughter of the late Gordon and Anna (nee: Bodnar) Christensen.

Mary Ann was a proud graduate of St. Catherine's High School "Class of 1958". She was employed with Piggly Wiggly for over thirty years and later with the Dairyland Greyhound Track. In her younger years Mary Ann was employed with the U.S.A.C. United States Auto Club, where she became an avid race car fan. She attended the Indy 500 for over fifty years and loved NASCAR, Mary Ann also loved sewing for herself and her family. She was a longtime dedicated member of St. Edward's Catholic Church. Mary Ann will be best remembered for her great love for her family.

She will be dearly missed by her sister, Monica (Charles) Krepelan of Racine; nephew, Robert Matthew Christensen (Regina) Krepelan; great nephew, Tyler Krepelan (Elizabeth Scurto) Krepelan; great niece, Autumn Krepelan (Dylan Donahue), all of Lake Geneva; other relatives and friends. In addition to her parents, Mary Ann was also preceded in death by her great niece, Tiffany Marie Krepelan.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Edward's Catholic Church, 1401 Grove Ave, on Saturday June 20, 2019, 11:30 a.m. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the church on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until time of Mass.

The family extends a special thank you to the staffs at Ridgewood Care Center, South Shore Rescue and the Ascension All Saints Emergency Department for all of your care.

