Mary Ann AndersonNee: Christensen
March 17, 1939 - July 10, 2019
RACINE - Mary Ann Anderson, age 80, passed away on Wednesday July 10, 2019.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Edward's Catholic Church, 1401 Grove Ave, on Saturday July 20, 2019, 11:30 a.m. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the church on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until time of Mass.
