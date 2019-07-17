Mary Ann (Christensen) Anderson (1939 - 2019)
Service Information
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
803 Main Street
Racine, WI
53403
(262)-634-7888
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
St. Edward's Catholic Church
1401 Grove Ave
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Edward's Catholic Church
1401 Grove Ave
Obituary
Mary Ann AndersonNee: Christensen

March 17, 1939 - July 10, 2019

RACINE - Mary Ann Anderson, age 80, passed away on Wednesday July 10, 2019.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Edward's Catholic Church, 1401 Grove Ave, on Saturday July 20, 2019, 11:30 a.m. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the church on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until time of Mass.

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com
Published in Racine Journal Times on July 17, 2019
