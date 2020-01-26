Mary Ann Popma

October 7, 1932 - January 17, 2020

Mary Ann Popma (nee: Gabbey) of Racine and Union Grove, surrounded with the love of her family, passed away at the age of 87 on Friday, January 17, 2020 at Ridgewood Care Center in Racine. She will be remembered as a dedicated teacher, and a devoted aunt, sister, wife, stepmother, step-aunt and friend. She is dearly missed.

Mary Ann was born October 7, 1932 in Racine to the late Harry and Anita Gabbey (nee: Bieck), and grew up there, as the first of five children. She attended St. Catherine's High School, entered the order of the School Sisters of St. Francis, earned a Bachelor's degree in education from Alverno College, and a Master's degree in education from Webster University. She was a lifelong elementary school teacher and principal at numerous schools in Chicago and rural Wisconsin. After 24 years of service, Mary Ann left the order, and continued her teaching in Menomonee Falls and Salem, WI.

A long time resident of Union Grove, WI, Mary Ann was preceded in death by her husband of nearly 40 years, Al O. Popma, and her beloved niece, Maureen Phelps. Mary Ann is survived by her 4 siblings, Donna Phelps and Richard Boldway of Racine, Robert Gabbey of Wisconsin Dells, and Joe (Cathy) Gabbey of Bremerton, WA, numerous nieces and nephews, along with great nieces and nephews, step children Tineke "Tina" Popma (Andries de Boer), Albert (Janny) Popma, and Dianna van der Zwaag-Popma (Oege), and step-niece Dieuwke "Dee" Popma of the Netherlands, her sister's 5 children who she treasured, Mary Ann (Phil) Churchill, Palm Harbor, FL, Christine Phelps Tobin, Oakwood Hills, IL, Maureen Phelps (deceased), and Eddie and John (Tina) Phelps of Racine.

Mary Ann was a talented water colorist, and had her artwork displayed at Wustum Museum in Racine. Her paintings will be enjoyed by many for years to come. Mary Ann also designed beautiful beaded jewelry, and was an avid reader of historical fiction and mystery novels. Mary Ann dearly loved her cats.

Per Mary Ann's wishes, a private service will be held. If so desired, memorials can be made to the Racine Art Museum's Charles A. Wustum Museum of Fine Arts, (2519 Northwestern Avenue, Racine, WI 53403) or Hospice Alliance (10220 Prairie Ridge Boulevard, Pleasant Prairie, WI 53158).

The family would like to thank Ridgewood Care Center of Racine for their attentive and compassionate care.

Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory

908 – 11th Ave.

Union Grove, WI 53182

262-878-2011

www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com